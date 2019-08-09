Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $79,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.38 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

