Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 12,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.