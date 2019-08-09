Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.20-$3.35 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

