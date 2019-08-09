Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.60. Nuance Communications shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 120,453 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $141,532.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,290. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,611,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after buying an additional 262,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

