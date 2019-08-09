Numeraire (NMR) Tops One Day Volume of $63,105.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00042987 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $63,105.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

