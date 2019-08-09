nUSD (NUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,571.00

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One nUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. nUSD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.04267128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00042810 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official website is havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

