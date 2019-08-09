NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,112 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $202,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.10. 6,465,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,322. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

