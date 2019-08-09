Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.65%.

NYSE OMP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 227,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

OMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.