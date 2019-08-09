Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Williams Capital

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.50. Williams Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ifs Securities cut Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,493. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.