Ocean Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $171,857.00 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $171,857.00 worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00256023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.01205871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00086947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 567,723,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,675,148 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.