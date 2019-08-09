Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), 270,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 196,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.15.

In other Oklo Resources news, insider Madani Diallo 1,000,000 shares of Oklo Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th.

Oklo Resources Company Profile (ASX:OKU)

Oklo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold, uranium, and phosphate properties. The company holds interests in 8 gold projects covering an area of 1,389 km2 located in Mali, Africa. Its flagship projects include the Dandoko, Moussala, and Socaf projects located in West Mali; and the Yanfolila project located in South Mali.

