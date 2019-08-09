Omni (OMNI) Price Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,335.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00017496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Omni has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00720392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00012958 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,560 coins and its circulating supply is 562,244 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

