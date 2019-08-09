ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 6,792,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,156. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after acquiring an additional 881,265 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

