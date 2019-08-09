ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3,322.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,419. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

