Oppenheimer Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $79.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.