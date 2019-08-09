Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 5,971 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter worth $89,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

