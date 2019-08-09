Optimum Investment Advisors Has $166,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 375,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,598. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In other news, Director Eugene L. Batchelder bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $437,801.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,151 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

