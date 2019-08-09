Optimum Investment Advisors Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.93. 14,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,299. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.39.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

