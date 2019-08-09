Optimum Investment Advisors Has $272,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. 482,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.