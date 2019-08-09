Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

