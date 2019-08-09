Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $193,000 Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

RHP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

