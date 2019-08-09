Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Chemical Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. 2,157,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960,985. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

