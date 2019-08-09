Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPB. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $709.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 163.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 11,397.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

