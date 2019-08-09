Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 226.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ORAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 122,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

