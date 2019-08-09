OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $39-40.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.45 million.OraSure Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 869,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,462. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $485.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.83%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.