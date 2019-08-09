Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 650,000 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $11,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 444,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. Alector Inc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $21,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.