Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 194 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $52.68. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Walker acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.21 per share, with a total value of $36,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,547. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $90,719 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

