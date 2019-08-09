Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,100 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

AVP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,487. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

