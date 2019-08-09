Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 300 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 72,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,033,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities upgraded American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

