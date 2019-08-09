Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 900 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,798,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 353,054 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 792,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,207. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a current ratio of 44.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

