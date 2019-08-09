Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $687,000 Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 495,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. TheStreet downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

TPH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. 34,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

