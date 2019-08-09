Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 212.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Plexus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $59,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,694.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $989,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $799.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

