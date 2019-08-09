Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.89. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

