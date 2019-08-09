O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given a $428.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.59. 450,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,208. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $314.08 and a 12 month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after buying an additional 100,713 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,917,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after buying an additional 275,197 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

