ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IX. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). ORIX had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in ORIX by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

