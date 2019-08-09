Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Boosts Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apergy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apergy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 237,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.18. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. Apergy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

