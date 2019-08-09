Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $134.80. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $136.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

