Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 319 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NYSE BP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 347,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,098. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

