Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,583,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

