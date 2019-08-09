Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSAGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osram Licht from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSAGF traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 631. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $978.91 million during the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osram Licht will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

