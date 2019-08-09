Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on September 30th

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $179.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

