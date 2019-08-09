Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,997,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,355,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 907,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

