Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Down 0.9%

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81, 12,455 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 158,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,133,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 187,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.