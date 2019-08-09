Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.50%.

PACB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 158,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,759. The firm has a market cap of $838.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

