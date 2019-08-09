Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.09.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 145,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: Special Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.