Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Issues Earnings Results

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

PAGE stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 452 ($5.91). 648,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.41. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.56 ($7.46).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.