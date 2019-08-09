PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of PAGS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 531,281 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,717,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

