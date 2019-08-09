Pandacoin (PND) Market Cap Achieves $4.90 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

