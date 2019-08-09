Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the highest is $14.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,280%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $63.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $22.58 million to $131.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 306.05% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 621,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,171. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

