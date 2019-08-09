Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 306.05% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

